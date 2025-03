More than $779K worth of stolen merchandise recovered from Bay Area theft ring bust: CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect believed to be behind an organized Bay Area retail theft ring has been arrested.

The California Highway Patrol says they recovered stolen makeup and skincare products worth more than $779,000.

Officers say the items were found at a home, two storage facilities, and two vehicles in Oakland.

The Golden Gate Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force first launched the investigation over the summer.