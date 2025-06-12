The new version of the beloved series 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' will add two new characters

More Mickey is coming your way with 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.'

Mickey Mouse and friends are seen in a promotional image for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."

Mickey Mouse and friends are seen in a promotional image for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."

Mickey Mouse and friends are seen in a promotional image for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."

Mickey Mouse and friends are seen in a promotional image for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."

Mickey and friends will be back with more fun in "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."

Mickey Mouse and friends appear in a scene from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+." Disney

The official synopsis is: "Incorporating memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances. Other "plussed up" elements include the expansion of the Clubhouse with the Laughing Loft, a hilarious hangout zone, and the Wacky Tube, which gets Mickey and pals where they need to go in fun and silly ways. Minnie, Daisy, Donald and Goofy will also eachget their own personalized clubhouses, which will be revealed throughout the series."

Mickey Mouse appears in a scene from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+." Disney

Disney is also releasing the theme song for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+." You can hear it HERE.

The original "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers.

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" premieres July 21 on Disney Jr. The first ten episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets as well as on Disney Jr On Demand.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

