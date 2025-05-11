Bay Area shoppers expected to spend big on Mother's Day despite tariffs, economic uncertainty

Consumers are expected to spend $34.1 billion this Mother's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Against the sunny backdrop of the Oakland waterfront, families like Sophia Rodriguez and her cousin came out to celebrate Mother's Day with their grandmother, Geraldine Jackson.

"Family is important. They are not always going to be here. So, it is important to be present, as much as possible. One way we like to do that is through a meal, so we are going to do that tonight," said Rodriguez, an Oakland resident.

The family says they don't have any special traditions. It's just about making time for their grandmother.

"We create memories. So last year, we did this cute outing in the park. Before that, I think we went out to another restaurant. Mainly food, create some cute memories," said Laquisha Simmon, Jackson's granddaughter.

"Oh, I love it. I love family. I love being around family," Jackson said. "They have always been very kind to me."

Even in the face of economic uncertainty and rising tariffs, consumers are expected to spend $34.1 billion this Mother's Day, according to the National Retail Federation. It's slightly more than last year, but still below the record $35.7 billion set in 2023.

The most popular gift people will buy for mom are flowers, at 74%, followed by greeting cards at 73%, and 61% will do dinner or brunch.

"Mother's Day, it's been nothing but great. Valentine's was amazing. Mother's Day is greater than that," said Raul Duenas with Rafa Wholesale Flowers at the new San Francisco Flower Market.

Duenas said all of his imported flowers, coming from countries like Thailand and Colombia, have been slapped with tariffs ranging from 10% to 16%, which get passed along to customers. But, he says, that's not stopping shoppers.

"But it is nothing that has stopped people this holiday to buy. So, definitely, prices went a little bit more. But yeah, people keep shopping," Duenas said.

According the NRF, on average, spending will reach $259 per person -- the second-highest total in almost two decades.