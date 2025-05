Multi-vehicle crash shuts down westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, CHP says

All lanes of westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked Thursday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CHP.

All lanes of westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked Thursday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CHP.

All lanes of westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked Thursday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CHP.

All lanes of westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked Thursday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CHP.

RICHMOND, Calif. -- All lanes of westbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are blocked Thursday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. midspan on the bridge, which is part of Interstate Highway 580.

All westbound lanes remained blocked as of 11:30 a.m. and there is no estimate yet for when they will reopen, CHP officials said.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.