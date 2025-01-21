Multiple immigration-related DOJ officials removed as part of Trump overhaul: Source

Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world gathered into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

Multiple officials within the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review -- the DOJ's office that oversees immigration courts -- have been removed from their positions, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

This moves are part of the new Trump administration's overhaul of immigration policy and enforcement.

Among those removed, according to the source, were Mary Cheng, the acting director of EOIR since March 2024. Before that, Cheng served as EOIR deputy director.

Her most recent biography on the Justice Department's website, describing her appointment as acting director, is no longer active.

Also removed was chief immigration Judge Sheila McNulty, who became chief immigration judge in April 2023, after serving within EOIR for more than a decade.

At the time of her appointment, a Justice Department announcement said she would "manage the immigration court system" and "will make management decisions regarding staffing and budget and be the lead official overseeing the corps of immigration judges nationwide."

Her position is now listed as "vacant" on EOIR's website.

In addition, the assistant director of EOIR's office of policy, Lauren Alder Reid, was removed, along with Jill Anderson, the general counsel for EOIR.

The removals were first reported by The New York Times.

