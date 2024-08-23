'Only Murders In The Building' stars talk nicknames, laughs and fun on set

Only superstars in the building?

Season 4 of "Only Murders In The Building" is chock full of big-name guest stars and at the show's Hollywood premiere, we found out why everyone wants to be a part of this cast.

"It is like a joyful spirit," Selena Gomez told On The Red Carpet.

"That was my nickname in high school," Martin Short added.

"It's also his current nickname.'Oh, here comes joyful spirit,'" Steve Martin interjected.

Yes, the show's three main stars have jokes on set and off!

The joy and fun of this set is why the A-list flocks to be on this series. Meryl Streep is back as Loretta Durkin. Jane Lynch returns as Sazz Pataki who, as we found out at the end of season three, is the murder victim this season.

"She's just pure, you know? That's what I love about her. She's just pure joy. She's pure happiness. She's a little oblivious. But, you know, she doesn't have, like, a bad bone in her body. And we find that through the season two that she's pretty, pretty upright character," Lynch said.

As Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin) and Mabel (Gomez) try to solve Sazz's murder, a movie is being made about their podcast with Eugene Levy portraying Charles, Zach Galiafinakis playing Oliver and Eva Longoria as Mabel.

Molly Shannon plays a studio executive bringing the pod to life and she thanks "OMITB" co-creator John Hoffman for bringing her on board.

"I'm so proud of John. He created the show with Steve and for Steve and Marty and Selena, and he is so talented and it's just such a happy set," Shannon said. "I mean, it was just an absolute dream. People say that it's like the happiest set, that's the truth."

"I love this is such a fun job. They have such an amazing energy," said Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Detective Donna Williams. "I say this all the time, but it's really true. These guys could be, 'been there, done that, over' and they're not. And they have more energy than we do. And more amazing ideas and it just never stops."

"It's truly the best set I've ever been on. It really is. And that's just not me saying it. Everybody involved in the show said it," Kumail Nanjiani added. "I'm getting emotional! The crew, everyone on the crew, hair, makeup, every lighting theme, everyone's like, this is the best job I've ever had. It's the best job I've ever had."

Season 4 of "Only Murders In The Building" premieres August 27 on Hulu.

