Music history made during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Rock and roll history was made Wednesday night on ABC during the 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Some of the biggest names in music were part of the 2024 class of inductees: Cher, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Peter Frampton, Jimmy Buffet, Dionne Warwick, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool and the Gang.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is a huge honor and the ceremony needs to live up to the occasion -- there were surprise duets, heartfelt speeches and many incredible moments.

The ceremony kicked off with Dua Lipa paying tribute to Cher before the legend herself joined her on stage.

Zendaya, who helped induct the icon, summed it up best - Cher's name is as legendary as her legacy.

The ceremony was a nonstop concert with tributes and performances by and for the 2024 class.

Foreigner performed alongside Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson and Mary J. Blige took the stage to belt out hit after hit.

The late Jimmy Buffet was honored when James Taylor and Kenny Chesney performed a sweet rendition of his song "Come Monday."

Also recognized for their life's work were Osbourne, Frampton and Warwick - who finally got her due after five nominations.

And Kool and the Gang gave a celebration to last throughout the years.

The chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says each of the artists has defined a generation and have created once-in-a-lifetime moments that will be remembered forever.

And now, for many, they are getting the recognition they deserve.

If you missed any of the induction ceremony, the entire special is streaming now on Hulu.