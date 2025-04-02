Suspected CA Walgreens killer had 'grudge' against large pharmacies, police say

Surveillance video shows the suspect waving at the camera with his gun, saying something inaudible, and shooting out the camera.

MADERA, Calif. -- A man walked into a Walgreens in California and killed an employee because police say he had a grudge against large pharmacies.

Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte said the suspect entered the store and opened fire, killing Erick Velasquez. It appears the killing was random as police say there was no known relation between the two men.

The suspect was also captured on surveillance video obtained by our sister station, ABC30 Action News in Fresno, waving with his gun at the camera, saying something inaudible, and then shooting out the camera at the front of the store.

He allegedly shot at other employees and customers as they left the store. No one else was hit.

Chiaramonte said it appears that the suspect drove from more than 80 miles from Pixley to the store off Cleveland Avenue, arriving just after 9:30 p.m. local time on Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody outside the store in the parking lot, which was captured in police body camera footage. Detectives say he was reloading his gun when officers arrived.

When interviewed by Madera police, the chief said that the suspect told them he hates big pharmacies.

However, Chiaramonte added they have not yet found any connection between that hatred and the broader healthcare system and did not see this as inspired by Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Velasquez was not a pharmacist at the store, and the store's pharmacy itself was closed at the time of the shooting. Chiramonte said Velazquez is a well-known community member who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Police say the last thing Velasquez did was call 911 for help, but he was unable to speak when the dispatcher picked up.

Walgreens released a statement on the incident, saying, "We are deeply saddened by last night's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are focused on supporting our team members and will be offering on-site counseling services over the next couple days."

The suspect is now booked in jail on several felony charges, including murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department.

Editorial Note: Per ABC7 News crime guidelines, we are not naming the suspect or showing their photo until they have been formally charged.