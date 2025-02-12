Here's what to expect when NBA All-Star 2025 comes to Bay Area for 1st time in 25 years this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the first time in 25 years, the Bay Area is hosting NBA All-Star weekend.

Basketball fans from all over the world will enjoy exciting events from February 14-16.

"This really is the intersection of the NBA and pop culture, so there is something for everyone and we're going to lean into the things that are really unique aspects of San Francisco," said Kelly Flatow, Executive VP of Global Events, NBA.

Events will take place in San Francisco and Oakland, including the All-Star celebrity game, NBA crossover fan experience, the HBCU Classic, and the All-Star concert series.

Huge names like Zedd, Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, and 2 Chainz will all perform at Pier 48 during the weekend.

For a full list of events and to buy tickets, visit NBA Events.

All of these special moments prepare fans for the big show, the All-Star game on February 16 at Chase Center.

"NBA All-Star is truly a global celebration of the game and we bring in business guests, players, legends, community groups from around the world to celebrate this incredible game that we get to play and really use the sport to bring people together. It's incredible to be back here in the Bay area and see that come to life," said Flatow.