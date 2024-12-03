New details on stowaway who allegedly snuck onto NYC Delta flight to Paris

The woman, who is a legal resident of the U.S., did not have valid documents to enter France, where she had previously applied for asylum.

NEW YORK -- French officials tell ABC News that the woman who allegedly snuck onto a Delta Airlines international flight is a Russian national who did not have valid travel documents to enter the country.

The woman was put on a flight back to the US, but new video shows personnel attempting to restrain the unruly passenger on November 30.

She was taken off the flight and put back into police custody and will remain in France temporarily.

In the video the woman can be heard saying she does not want to return to the United States, that she has "asylum against the United States," and mentioning the Geneva Conventions.

Last week, Delta Flight 264 took off from JFK Airport and landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris the next day with a stowaway who had somehow bypassed security, authorities said.

Police boarded the plane at the Paris airport, according to a video from a passenger that was shared on social media. "This is the captain. We're just waiting for the police to come on board," the pilot can be heard saying.

Daniel Velez, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said "an individual without a boarding pass" was screened at Kennedy and was not carrying any prohibited items.

"TSA takes any incidents that occur at any of our checkpoints nationwide seriously," Velez said. "TSA will independently review the circumstances of this incident at our travel document checker station at JFK."

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement, "Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

The French National Police said Friday, "A passenger of Russian nationality was smuggled onto a flight from NY (JFK) to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle."

The passenger "was refused entry to France for lack of a valid travel document (visa), and was placed in a waiting area for the time needed to return her to the United States as she held a valid US residence permit," the National Police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Kennedy Airport, declined to comment.

Federal investigators are looking into how the woman breached several security points at JFK and slipped onto the plane without a boarding pass.