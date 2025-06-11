New Elevation Sky Park in San Francisco to offer 'multi-sensory playground' experience

Elevation Sky Park is a new attraction slated to open at San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood on Pier 70 next year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new attraction coming to San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood.

Elevation Sky Park is being billed as a "multi-sensory playground" to experience live concerts, transformative art, movie screenings and events.

The park is being planned for Pier 70 and features three domes, along with a pyramid able to hold up to 800 people.

Mayor Daniel Lurie says the project is part of the city's effort to reimagine what's possible while creating new opportunities for residents, artists and local businesses.

It's slated to open next year.