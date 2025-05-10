Skip the Pap? New at-home cervical cancer screening tool approved by FDA but it's not for everyone

LOS ANGELES -- Some women are afraid of Pap smears, many more find the appointments inconvenient. Now there's a new self-guided way to do this cervical cancer screening test at home. Bur doctors caution it's not for everyone.

It's a do-it-yourself, at-home test. On Friday, the FDA approved the Teal Wand developed by San Francisco startup Teal Health.

The kit is sent to the patient's home. Women use the device to collect the cells needed for testing. Surveys show that many women would prefer this method over a traditional Pap smear.

"It may be something some patients are comfortable with and some are not," said Dr. Brian Gray, an OB-GYN with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

He said the at-home test offers convenience and privacy, which may be reasons he's seen in-office testing get less popular.

A company study found the Teal Wand matches the same accuracy as an in-office screening.

Experts recommend that women 21 and older should get a Pap smear every three years.

In a statement, the American Cancer Society said: "Most cervical cancers are found in people who have never had a cervical cancer screening test or who have not had one recently."

But Dr. Gray cautions that the Teal Wand doesn't screen for the same things as a traditional test. It screens for the human papillomavirus.

"It's not looking at actual cancer cells. This is only simply looking at a risk factor for developing cancer. So determining risk is not actually looking for cancer," he said.

The hope is that women will be more aware of their HPV status and make appointments to see their gynecologists. High risk patients should get screened yearly. Gray said it's important to discuss your needs and risks with your doctor.

"An annual exam with your gynecologist is going to look for other cancers like breast cancer, ovarian cancer or uterine cancer. So you really are limiting yourself on one aspect of a very important exam," he said.

Teal Health is in talks with insurance companies to have it covered. It will be available to women in California starting in June.