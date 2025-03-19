Cast of 'Good American Family' talks new drama series now streaming on Hulu

There's a new series streaming on Hulu that is pulling inspiration from real headlines.

It's called 'Good American Family' and follows the complex story of Natalia Grace.

She was adopted from Ukraine in 2010.

The family who adopted her thought she was a child with a rare form of Dwarfism, but they later accused her of being an adult pretending to be a child.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo spoke to the cast about the new series.

Inspired by multiple stories, perspective and accusations, 'Good American Family' fictionalizes the shocking tale of an adoption gone wrong.

Ellen Pompeo plays Natalia's adoptive mother and Mark Duplass plays the father.

"I've played the same character for 20 years, and this is an intense role to play. It's intense subject matter. All of it was scary," Pompeo said.

"This is a story that we are telling. This is our interpretation of the story. We're not doing a documentary about it, telling this dramatized version. Thing that made this interesting to me is that it's very hard to get at the truth here, and these showrunners chose to honor everyone's perspective, it's almost impossible to get to the empirical truth of it. And I found that so fascinating and interesting and allowed me to create a version of Michael Barnett that I could really find ways to connect to," Duplass said.

the series expertly weaves between multiple perspectives, challenging the viewer about who may be right or wrong.

"The whole sort of core of this story is perspective. And we all watch the same thing and come away with a different version of what just happened. That's the human experience. You can say true story, and I will say to you, Who's truth?" Pompeo said.

this is Pompeo's first major role since 'Gray's Anatomy.'

The first two episodes of 'Good American Family' are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes will drop on Wednesday's.

Hulu is owned by the parent company Disney.