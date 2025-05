Police release bodycam video showing New Orleans jail escapees being captured in Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Texas police released body camera video showing the moments when two of the remaining fugitives who escaped from a New Orleans jail were found and arrested.

On Tuesday, the Huntsville Police Department released the bodycam and dashcam videos online.

According to the Deputy U.S. Marshal, Texas DPS arrested Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald off Highway 190 and Geneva Road in Huntsville, Texas. The two have been on the run since escaping with eight others from the New Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

Tate and Donald are facing additional charges and will remain in custody until they are moved back to Louisiana.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, Tate was initially incarcerated on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegally carrying a weapon. He also has a criminal history that includes attempted second-degree murder.

Murrill also said that Donald was initially incarcerated on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Louisiana State police officers, two more of the inmates who escaped on May 16 are still missing.