FX releases first trailer for new comedy, 'Adults'

The series premieres May 28 on FX and the entire season will stream the next day on Hulu.

"We are in the roast chicken phase of life!" The new trailer for the FX series "Adults" shows how adulting can be difficult! "Adults" premieres May 28 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

We're getting our first look at "Adults," the new FX series that follows five twenty-somethings living in New York and trying to figure out how to do the whole adult thing. Spoiler alert, it doesn't go quite as they expect!

It stars Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa and Owen Thiele as Anton.

In one scene of the trailer (in the video player above), the friends are about to throw a dinner party. Lucy Freyer's Billie exclaims, "We are in the roast chicken phase of life!" Of course that party goes awry before it even begins thanks to some "weird milk."

According to the official synopsis, "Over the eight-episode season, the housemates tackle capital-R Responsibility to varying degrees of success. A sweetheart and an overthinker, "Samir" struggles to fix the problems around him-from his parents' boiler to his perpetual unemployment to his love life. His childhood best friend "Billie" worries that she might have peaked too soon as she tries to find a career-and life-track. Confident and unapologetic, "Issa" strives to prove that you can be both a serious person and know whom to flash to get into a rave. "Anton," everyone's instant best friend, struggles with boundaries, both social and romantic. And "Paul Baker," the newest to the group, is an easy-going charmer who makes himself an integral part of the household despite not knowing where anything goes."

Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson were previously announced as guest stars.

"Adults" premieres May 28 on FX with two episodes. Then, all eight episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

