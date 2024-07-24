New video shows NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis escorted off plane

The former NFL player's lawyer said they plan to sue the airline.

New video shows the moment former NFL player Terrell Davis was put in handcuffs by FBI and law enforcement agents on a United Airlines flight.

The video was taken approximately 10 rows behind the former professional football player.

In a statement on Instagram, Davis said he lightly tapped a flight attendant on the shoulder to ask for a cup of ice for his son.

The flight attendant then reportedly said "don't hit me" and ran to the front of the plane, according to Davis.

The two did not interact for the rest of the flight.

When the plane landed at John Wayne Airport, Davis said six FBI and law enforcement officials boarded the aircraft, handcuffed him and escorted him off while multiple passengers recorded him.

"I was - and remain - humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," Davis said.

United airlines said it reached out to Davis's team to apologize.

The flight attendant was removed from duty while the incident is under investigation.

The FBI's Los Angeles field office acknowledged that they had detained a passenger at the airport and subsequently let them go but would not confirm it was Davis specifically, citing agency rules.

ABC contributed to this report.