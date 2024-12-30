'New Year's Rockin' Eve' promises fun performances, big celebration

Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Tinashe, Alanis Morissette, T-Pain and more will rock us into the new year

If you don't want to face the crowds on New Year's Eve, you can settle on the sofa and spend the holiday with music's hottest stars with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025."

"We have a jam packed show...I mean, every artist that had a year this year and beyond, we'll have in the show. It is five-plus hours of a broadcast," Seacrest told On The Red Carpet.

The Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, Lenny Kravitz, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims, Kesha, DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, HARDY, Tinashe and T-Pain will all perform this year.

"You know, it's a big deal, not having necessarily a new career, this is a big deal for me," T-Pain told On The Red Carpet.

"It's always been a tradition to turn on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' and see all the performances so to be a part of the performances and be on stage is definitely an honor," Tinashe said.

This is Seacrest's 20th anniversary as host. And that's not the only milestone being feted this year.

TLC will celebrate 30 years since their smash album "CrazySexyCool" was released. They'll perform a special medley of hits from that album.

Alanis Morissette will celebrate 30 years since "Jagged Little Pill." She'll perform "You Oughta Know" with Renee Rapp.

And Natasha Bedingfield celebrates 20 years since the release of her hit, "Unwritten," which she will perform.

"The crowd, we're just gonna be one with the music and gonna be going for it. People tend to sing that song at the top of their lungs and so do I," Bedingfield said.

Some of the year's biggest newcomers will also take the stage, including Laufey, Ernest and Dasha.

"Oh my god, I was so excited I couldn't believe it, I was like 'REALLY!' And then I told my dad immediately, who grew up watching Dick Clark and he was freaking out. So it was like a fun family moment," Laufey revealed.

"I obviously grew up watching the show so it was cool to call my mom and tell her I was going to do that," Ernest added.

"I'm just so honored to be asked to be part of this amazing thing - I mean, there's no better way to celebrate the new year and it ties a wonderful bow on the crazy year I've had," Dasha said.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" airs New Year's Eve on ABC.

