Travel woes continue at Newark Airport, new air traffic control plan expected this week

Crystal Cranmore has more on the travel troubles from Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey -- It's been a frustrating few days for people flying in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport, and those disruptions persisted into the new workweek.

Newark and LaGuardia airports had temporary ground stops due to the weather on Monday morning. The stops were lifted just before 9 a.m. but four-hour residual delays remained.

Several issues have led to delays and cancellations for about a week, with, notably, United Airlines announcing it would cancel 35 round-trip flights daily, a necessary step, the company said, to protect its customers. United Airlines said more than 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job.

Without them, Newark cannot handle the number of planes scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead.

In addition to staffing limitations, officials say air traffic control equipment outages have contributed to the problems at Newark Airport over the last week.

Runway construction is another problem that has left this airport with just one.

In the meantime, mounting delays and cancellations meant missed connections for some travelers.

"Three hours for us, but I don't know, they need a pay raise, whatever. I think they should get what they're asking for," one traveler said.

Cameron Olivier, a traveler to Canada, said: "We kind of came in having no idea it was happening, but it looks like everyone's getting hit by it. "

With the summer travel season just weeks away, the Department of Transportation has been trying to find solutions, including rolling out a plan to hire more air traffic controllers and delay retirement.

Officials are expected to announce another plan this week to modernize air traffic control technology.

Newark Airport has put out a travel advisory, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.