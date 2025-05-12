'Please fix it': SFO feels impact from Mother's Day equipment outage at Newark Liberty Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- More air traffic control problems at Newark Liberty International Airport caused flight delays and cancellations nationwide Sunday, including the Bay Area.

The FAA ordered a 45-minute ground stop Sunday morning after an outage at Newark's Air Traffic Control facility.

Jenny Crist was hoping for a stress-free journey from SFO to Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday but no such luck.

"I'm flying on the 1:15 flight to Newark for a week of meetings -- now delayed until 2:40. I was going to get an earlier flight, but those are delayed as well," Crist said.

Air traffic control problems continued at Newark Liberty International Sunday, after an equipment issue prompted the FAA to order a 45-minute ground stop.

The ripple effects were felt nationwide. A spokesperson said SFO had two cancelations and 73 delays of arriving and departing flights, likely due to Newark's issue.

"Please fix it. It's terrible," said Neko Giles from San Pablo.

Giles said her flight to SFO was delayed two hours out of Newark.

"You're inconveniencing everyone. Today is Mother's Day. I'll get to my mother eventually. It's frustrating when you have somewhere to go," she said.

Sunny Lagardo was coordinating ground transportation for a convention in San Francisco.

"This evening, I only have one flight from Newark as of right now, and they're giving us a two-hour delay, which will probably back up more now," Lagardo said.

This marks the third time in the past two weeks that technical problems have disrupted air traffic at Newark Liberty International.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on NBC's "Meet The Press" and said the Air Traffic Control system is old and needs fixing.

"We have to fix it though. This is an American issue, and it's going to be an American congressional priority this year to get us the money to get the three- or four-year buildout to get it completed," Duffy said.

Duffy said it's safe to fly to Newark. He said flights will be scaled back in the interim while the issue is fixed.

"Safety first. They put a lot of investment into the airline industry, if the equipment is not up to date. It needs to be a priority, so we can get there on time and safely," Crist said.