Newly-opened Oakland LGBTQ+ community center already in danger of closing amid federal funding cuts

A new center for the LGBTQ+ community officially opened in Oakland. But those doors may not stay open for long.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Amid the celebration of its new satellite location in East Oakland, the Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center is already in a fight to keep the doors open.

"A lot of what we do has been under attack. We've lost a significant amount of funding. My staff has been laid off. I've laid off 50% of my staff," said Joe Hawkins, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, co-founder & CEO.

He says they're staring down massive cuts from federal funding.

"It's been nonstop. Every month is something new. We lost a $600,000 grant that the Trump administration abruptly cut. And that threw us for another month," said Hawkins.

"When we have services like this that aren't only serving trans people, but our whole community, this is a community that's been kicked and put down many times and all that we need is space to come together and heal," said Johanna Holden, Development Director, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

"This is our new Trans Wellness Center. People will be able to come here, get connected to resources, and have support groups. And it is really centered around the needs of trans people. And, the director is a trans woman as well. So we're very, very excited about what's going to be happening in this space."

The new site also complete with a medical clinic.

"Because the clinic is directly across the hall from the Trans Wellness Center, they'll be able to get connected to primary care and other medical services. There'll be sexual health services, all kinds of things going on over here. So we're really going to be mirroring what we've been doing for the last eight years at Lake Merritt here," said Hawkins.

And while the celebration continues, there's a call to action.

"It's really important that people understand that we're doing the work no matter what. We need this and whatever support you can provide to us, please do. And happy pride to everyone," said Hawkins.