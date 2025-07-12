Newly proposed building in SF could surpass Salesforce Tower as city's tallest skyscraper: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce Tower's reign as San Francisco tallest building could be coming to an end.

A developer has submitted an application to build a massive structure that would take over the entire block where PG &E's headquarters sat on Beale Street.

It would have 1.6 million square feet of office space.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle the skyscraper would be 15 stories taller than Salesforce Tower, and there would be a public garden in the middle of the block.

This proposal does not include any units for housing.