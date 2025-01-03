Newsom issues order to crack down on ultra-processed foods, food dyes

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday to crack down on ultra-processed foods and investigate the adverse health effects of synthetic food dyes, as well as increase access to affordable, healthy foods.

"The food we eat shouldn't make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences," Newsom said in a statement. "California has been a leader for years in creating healthy and delicious school meals, and removing harmful ingredients and chemicals from food."

The order also requires state departments to brief Newsom's team by April on potential actions to limit the sale of such foods, like requiring warning labels on certain junk foods.

"We're going to work with the industry, consumers and experts to crack down on ultra-processed foods, and create a healthier future for every Californian," Newsom said.

The order adds on to the state's work to ban additives found in junk food.