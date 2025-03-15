No injuries reported after aircraft crashes in East Bay town of Byron, officials say

BYRON, Calif. -- Nobody was injured when an aircraft with two people on board crashed in Contra Costa County late Saturday morning.

The type of aircraft could not be immediately confirmed Saturday afternoon by Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson Joe Ottolini, a fire prevention captain.

He said firefighters were still on scene at about 1:10 p.m. and were in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates all aircraft crashes in the United States.

Ottolini said the aircraft went down in a vineyard at Camino Diablo and Vasco Road, about two-and-a-half miles northwest of Byron Airport. The aircraft did not catch fire. The two occupants were able to safely exit and nobody on the ground was injured, he said.

A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request comment on Saturday afternoon.

The small county owned airport is about three miles south of the unincorporated area of Byron, and about six miles southeast of the city of Brentwood. It is described as on its website as a general aviation facility that hosts "skydivers, gliders and other recreational flight activities."