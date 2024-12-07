'Unwelcomed roller coaster': Humboldt County cleans up after 7.0 earthquake

Twenty-four hours after a 7.0 quake shook the North Coast Thursday, the damage is coming to light and cleanup is underway.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Humboldt County was the epicenter of the big 7.0 quake. Many are cleaning up the big mess the mega-temblor left behind but thankful it wasn't worse.

Twenty-four hours after a 7.0 quake shook the North Coast Thursday, the damage is coming to light. Like a large crack, which opened up on Blue Slide Road in Rio Dell. Other damage cleanup has happened around here too.

It was the largest quake to hit Northern California in decades, hitting residents with dozens of aftershocks. Cabinets jolted open, pools overflowed and roads cracked.

This public works crew in Rio Dell were trying to fix a crack, which opened on Blue Slide Road. It's about 20 feet long, caused by the big shaker.

"I was up like this, stocking these pumpkin pies. I thought somebody was messing with me and shaking the cooler," said April Ness.

Ness said the quake was no joke. She works at Hoby's Market in Scotia where employees were told to evacuate when the rocking started.

"My boss comes through and says everyone out. I'm literally tiptoeing, trying to walk this way, because the floor is going up and down. I'm from Kentucky. I know tornadoes, but I do not know earthquakes," Ness said.

Ness shared pictures of the huge mess left behind. She says about 30% of all grocery stock was destroyed.

"Our priority was getting the floors cleaned up enough to where we could bring people in, so they can eat and get food and groceries," Ness said.

A sign at the Dollar General store in Rio Dell said "closed until further notice," and for good reason. We saw lots of items scattered on the floor and in the aisles.

Workers at city hall took cover when the quake hit. City Manager Kyle Knopp was there too.

"Significant shaking. This was definitely the rolling - unwelcomed roller coaster type of earthquake," Knopp said.

Knopp said his staff is still looking for damage in town but not finding anything major, compared to a quake in 2022, which left homes red tagged.

"I think we got tremendously lucky. This earthquake could've been more damaging more significant," Knopp said.

City officials urge home and business owners who suffered damage to report it. In the meantime, everyone agrees. They got lucky with no injuries or major damage.