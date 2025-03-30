North Bay Cybertruck owner offers $25,000 reward for information after vehicle vandalized

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Novato are investigating a targeted act of felony vandalism involving a Tesla Cybertruck early Friday morning.

It's the second attack on a Tesla in that city in a week.

The attack was caught on Jason Bedell's home surveillance cameras. His vehicle's cameras were not turned on at the time. Footage shows a suspect casing the area around 4:30 a.m. before returning to cover one of the security cameras. The individual then came back and slashed all four tires and repeatedly threw a piece of concrete at the vehicle's windshield before fleeing the scene.

Bedell said he was stunned to find the vehicle damaged outside his home in what he describes as a quiet, nice place to live where people don't even lock their car doors at night.

"I live in a very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac," Bedell said. "I think somebody either followed me home or maybe one of my neighbors. I'm really not sure."

Photos shared with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim show significant damage to the truck. The vandal left a sticker note indicating that all four tires would need to be replaced.

He suspects the crime may be politically or emotionally motivated.

"Some people might be mad at Elon or the government," Bedell said. "but they're taking it out on their neighbors, and they're taking it out on their friends -- on people who have nothing to do with it."

Determined to find the perpetrator, Bedell is offering a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The Novato Police Department reported a vandalism incident involving another Tesla last Saturday. It is now asking residents in several nearby neighborhoods to review home surveillance footage for any suspicious activity between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

Those who live on Jackson Drive, Truman Drive, Brown Drive, Garner Drive or Washington Drive are encouraged to check their security cameras. Anyone with information is urged to contact Novato Police at (415) 897-4361 or email police@novato.org, referencing case number #NP25-804.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.