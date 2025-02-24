Oakland Housing Authority officer injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after an Oakland Housing Authority police officer and a suspect were wounded when gunfire broke out early Monday morning in East Oakland.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of 85th Avenue and G Steet near a public housing complex, according to housing authority police spokesperson Darolyn Davis.

The exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop, Davis said.

The officer was shot in the knee and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating, the shooting. No other information was immediately available.