24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Oakland Housing Authority officer injured after exchanging gunfire with suspect, police say

Bay City News logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 6:40PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after an Oakland Housing Authority police officer and a suspect were wounded when gunfire broke out early Monday morning in East Oakland.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of 85th Avenue and G Steet near a public housing complex, according to housing authority police spokesperson Darolyn Davis.

The exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop, Davis said.

The officer was shot in the knee and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating, the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW