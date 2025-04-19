Barbara Lee leads Loren Taylor in Oakland mayor's race in latest round of election results

In the first update on results since Election Night, Barbara Lee has now taken the lead from Loren Taylor in the race for Oakland mayor.

In the first update on results since Election Night, Barbara Lee has now taken the lead from Loren Taylor in the race for Oakland mayor.

In the first update on results since Election Night, Barbara Lee has now taken the lead from Loren Taylor in the race for Oakland mayor.

In the first update on results since Election Night, Barbara Lee has now taken the lead from Loren Taylor in the race for Oakland mayor.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the first update on results since Election Night, Barbara Lee has now taken the lead from Loren Taylor in the race for Oakland mayor.

The latest numbers in ranked choice voting show Lee with 52% of the vote compared to 47% for Taylor.

On Election Night, Taylor had a 51-to-48% lead.

Right now, Lee has about a 5,000-vote lead.

The Alameda County Registrar's Office says there are about 300 vote-by-mail ballots that need to be checked for signatures. Ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be accepted through Tuesday of next week.

Lee's campaign is not declaring victory quite yet, but in a statement described it as a "wonderful way to end the week."

If the results hold, Lee would be the first Black female mayor of Oakland.

Political experts say it would be difficult for Taylor to come back from Lee's gains.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.