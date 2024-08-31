  • Watch Now

Oakland police investigating death of person physically assaulted by several people

Saturday, August 31, 2024 7:49PM
OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- Authorities are looking for several people suspected of physically beating someone to death in Oakland.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive individual on the street around 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Webster Street.

When officers arrived, they provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. But the person died at the scene.

Authorities initially thought the person had a medical emergency, but after further investigation, OPD says the person was physically assaulted by several people.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

