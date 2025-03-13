Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Police say Leilani Bishop was last seen at about 5 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of 66th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland.

Bishop is described as a Black teen with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing roughly 140 pounds and black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen carrying a gray backpack. She is considered at risk because of her age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.