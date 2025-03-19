Oakland Restaurant Week offers foodies chance to explore city's diverse culinary scene

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Restaurant Week returns to The Town March 20-30 and offers foodies a chance to explore the city's diverse culinary scene. Oakland was named #1 Best Food City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler and with more than 160 participating restaurants, there's a dish to satisfy every taste.

"We speak 125 languages in Oakland. That translates into our food and the diversity that we bring is also giving us that recognition in our cuisine," said Peter Gamez, President and CEO of Visit Oakland.

To celebrate the 10-day event, restaurants create exclusive menus, special pricing, and unique activations. Jaji is one of many restaurants participating in this year's event. The restaurant opened in early 2025 and offers a unique twist on Afghan cuisine, "It's so important to participate because it's kind of the way we get to showcase who we are," said owner Paul Inglesias.

Oakland Restaurant Week lets diners experience both up and coming spots and beloved classics like Pomella, "We've been participating in this event every year. We love it. It's a great opportunity to try new things that you haven't yet," said Mica Talmor, chef and owner of Pomella, a Middle Eastern restaurant, deli, and caterer.

To learn more about Oakland Restaurant Week, head to www.visitoakland.com.