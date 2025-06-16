Oakland sideshows lead to cars set on fire overnight, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Sideshows sped through Oakland early Sunday morning.

From 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., dozens of people took part in the street shows at three different locations across the city.

Witnesses say they saw three cars set on fire.

There were sideshows at Foothill Boulevard and 55th Avenue, then at 98th Avenue and Empire Road and another at International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue.

Oakland Police Department broke up the crowds as the fire department responded to the car fires.