Oakland Style Week returns to the Bay Area with art, fashion, food, culture and more!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Style Week returns to the Bay Area on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The five-day event is an opportunity to experience art, fashion, music, cuisine, and culture that's unique to Oakland.

"All the tastemakers come together, and you get to see the best of the best and the true vibrancy of this community," said Michelle Heston, Regional Director of Public Relations for the Claremont Club & Spa.

Opening night kicks off with a mixology competition. The winner gets to create the official cocktail for Oakland Style Week and also receives $5,000, "It's going to be 11 bars and restaurants from Oakland all vying to be the best cocktail," said Peter Gamez, President and CEO of Visit Oakland.

Other signature events will be hosted throughout the week including fashion shows with high tea and a dinner prepared by MICHELIN-recognized restaurants.

There's something for everyone at Oakland Style Week, "The Art of Sneakers is a groundbreaking exhibit happening October 11-13. It's really harnessing the dynamism of sneaker culture, creativity and social entrepreneurship," said Jeff Peristein, Founder and Co-Director of Oakland Style Lab.

The event officially wraps up on Sunday, October 13, but the 100 Faces of Oakland exhibit will be available through the month of October. The display showcases the beauty and

diversity of the people of Oakland. Visitors can experience 100 Faces of Oakland for free at the High 5ive Rooftop Bar.

For more information on Oakland Style Week, check out the Visit Oakland website.