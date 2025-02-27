24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Oakland Unified votes to issue layoffs, eliminate up to 100 full-time positions

KGO logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 7:24AM
Oakland Unified votes to issue layoffs, eliminate up to 100 jobs
The Oakland Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday night voted to issue layoffs and eliminate about 100 full-time positions.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday night voted to issue layoffs and eliminate about 100 full-time positions.

OUSD needs to cut $95 million from next year's budget.

It faces declining enrollment and increasing operational costs.

MORE: Parents remain outraged as OUSD declines to take action on possible school closures

Before the vote, the board heard from concerned teachers.

"When we talk about supplies and resources in the classroom, the most important supply and the most important resource to these kids is the caring loving adults preparing care and education to children in the room."

By state law, preliminary layoff notices for the next school year need to go out by March 15.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW