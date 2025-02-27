Oakland Unified votes to issue layoffs, eliminate up to 100 full-time positions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday night voted to issue layoffs and eliminate about 100 full-time positions.

OUSD needs to cut $95 million from next year's budget.

It faces declining enrollment and increasing operational costs.

Before the vote, the board heard from concerned teachers.

"When we talk about supplies and resources in the classroom, the most important supply and the most important resource to these kids is the caring loving adults preparing care and education to children in the room."

By state law, preliminary layoff notices for the next school year need to go out by March 15.