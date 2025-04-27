1 killed, 2 injured in head-on car crash in Sonoma Co., CHP says

One driver was killed and two people were hurt in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

One driver was killed and two people were hurt in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

One driver was killed and two people were hurt in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

One driver was killed and two people were hurt in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. -- One driver was killed and two people were hurt in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on Occidental Road, east of Mill Station Road, about 10 miles west of Santa Rosa. The highway patrol was dispatched to the scene at 3:58 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Honda Accord, traveling east on Occidental Road, drifted into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a Jeep Wrangler, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep's driver and a passenger incurred major injuries and were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the highway patrol said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at (707) 806-5600. Inquiries on the deceased driver should be directed to the Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner's Office.