October's hunter moon will be a supermoon: What to know

As we get ready to bundle up for the cold winter, maintain your inner strength for a new full moon arriving in October, also known as the "hunter moon."

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this courageous and adventurous full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the hunter moon.

When can you see the full hunter moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2024, at 7:26 am ET, according to NASA.

The full moon in October was dubbed as Hunter Moon because it was considered a signal for hunters to begin hunting in preparation for the winter season, according to reports. ABC News Photo Illustration

The moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday evening through Friday morning, the agency said.

The hunter moon is also a supermoon

This year's full moon in October is also referred to as a supermoon, which occurs when a moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit, causing the harvest moon to look dramatically more radiant and larger than usual.

The hunter moon will be the third of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA and Thomas noted it will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year.

Why is it called the hunter moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states the full moon was named as the "hunter moon" because it marked the beginning of hunting season and viewed as a signal for hunters to begin preparing for the approaching cold.

According to the publication, after the fields reaped by the harvesters during the harvest moon -- the full moon which appeared prior to hunter moon -- hunters can easily observe the animals coming to scavenge (and the foxes waiting to pounce).

Other sources also named the full moon as Sanguine or Blood Moon, in connection to the blood from hunting or the color of the changing autumn leaves, the publication added.

What zodiac sign is the hunter moon in October?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the hunter moon is positioned as a full moon in Aries, a Fire sign which Thomas said "will bring momentum, enthusiasm and passion to our lives."

A motorist is silhouetted against the rising full Hunter's moon while driving, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

As the first zodiac sign on the wheel, Aries inspires us to be courageous and take chances.

"Aries' energy is fiery, confident and adventurous and focuses us on our innermost desires," Thomas added. "Ruled by Mars, Aries is dominant, assertive and a leader-encouraging us to embrace what makes us unique and different."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the hunter moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make the best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said because Aries is a Fire sign, using flame, in the form of candles, or smoke, in the form of sage, into your rituals can be helpful.

"However, you can also use physical action to harness your energy, whether in the form of moving around, dancing, walking," Thomas explained, sharing that the Fire signs "are dynamic and passionate, so engaging with this energy will be ideal."

"Some examples of this would be setting your mind around a specific goal or intention and then repeating an action, knowing that each time you do it, you are closer to manifesting your plan," he added.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I am courageous in the creation of my life.

I ignite and unleash my inner fire.

I am the master of my destiny.

Nothing and no one can stop me from achieving what I desire.

Astrology horoscope for the hunter moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Claim your moment, Aries!

"A dearly held goal, project or dream that you've been building toward for six months or so could now be within reach," Thomas said. "Assert yourself and show the world that you are ready to revel in your victories."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Unplug and recharge, Taurus!

According to Thomas, this lunation "could have you feeling a bit burnt out."

"Listen to your natural rhythms and if you're able to take some time off for some rest and relaxation, go for it." he added. "This full moon could also give you the strength to heal your past, let go and move on."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Socialize and make connections, Gemini!

"Your social life could be popping off at this time, so it would be great to dust off your vision board of what you want to manifest in the year ahead and see who you know that can help you out," Thomas said.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The win is near, Cancer!

"A big culmination or turning point is at hand in regards to your ambitions, career and professional life - especially the cycles you've been building upon for six months or so," Thomas explained. "A promotion, new job offer, milestone or recognition could be right around the corner."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Time to switch things up, Leo!

"The full moon is energizing you to step out of your comfort zone, try new things and look at life from a newfound perspective," Thomas added. "You may now be reaching a turning point or culmination around an international business or travel endeavor or in regards to academics, spirituality, media or legalities."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A deep bond will be your focus, Virgo!

"You'll be eager to assess the true strength in your relationships," Thomas said. "If you're not on the same page, it will be explicitly shown and it's time to be upfront and hash it out."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Come together or drift apart, Libra!

"This could bring you closer together, such as allowing you to move in, make long-term promises, get engaged or even being wed," Thomas explained. "Yet, if you're not on the same page, you're likely to face the music and go your separate ways."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time to dive in, Scorpio.

"Your work-life balance is going to be on the top of your mind as you're juggling your routines, responsibilities, projects, plans and priorities!" Thomas said. "You could be polishing off a big project for your employer or even leaving one job for the next."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Open and listen to your heart, Sagittarius!

According to Thomas, the full moon "could bring you a rapture of passion, romance and joy."

"Singles may cross paths with a soulmate or find that they're falling in love," he added. "Couples can use this energy to reignite their spark, so plan something fun and sizzling!"

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Brace yourself for some adjustments, Capricorn!

"A big change could be at hand in regards to family, home or real estate," Thomas explained . "Some of you may move, get a new roommate or decide to redecorate or renovate. If something important pops up in regards to family or parents, jump on top of it."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to get productive, Aquarius!

"This full moon could bring a turning point or culmination to an important writing, speaking, advertising or communications-related project," Thomas added. "Contracts could also pop up for negotiation or signing now."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pay your attention to your finances, Pisces!

"The full moon will bring shifts around income and expenses," Thomas said. "Depending on how you've been building or spending for the past six months or longer, it'll be visibly clear now."