Official ABC7 Sweepstakes and Promotions Rules
Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:36AM
kgo
Here are the official rules for all current ABC7 sweepstakes and promotions.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL/ECHO SWEEPSTAKES/FEB-MAR
CHINESE NEW YEAR PARADE SWEEPSTAKES/JAN-FEB
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS SWEEPSTAKES/JAN
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL/ECHO SWEEPSTAKES/DEC
LIVE NATION/DEREK HOUGH SWEEPSTAKES/DEC
THE EXPLORATORIUM/GLOW SWEEPSTAKES/DEC
SHEN YUN SWEEPSTAKES/DEC
BROADWAY SAN JOSE PRESENTS SHREK SWEEPSTAKES/NOV
THE EXPLORATORIUM AFTER DARK (18+) SWEEPSTAKES/OCT
