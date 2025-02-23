After operating for 3 generations in San Jose, Olivera Egg Ranch is set to close at end of March

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A piece of San Jose's history is coming to an end.

Olivera Egg Ranch, a family-run business that has provided fresh eggs to the South Bay community for over 75 years, is scheduled to close its doors on March 31.

The ranch, owned and operated by the Olivera family since 1949, has been a fixture in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. Now, with 76-year-old owner Edward Olivera's son having moved to Michigan six years ago, there is no longer a clear path forward for the farm.

"I have nobody to leave the business to," Olivera said outside the shop on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the closure, he added, "I don't feel good about it. It's been my whole life. And my father's life."

Olivera even met his wife, Anna, at the egg ranch while she was a college student.

"This was originally an apricot orchard, and my father was cutting and drying apricots. Anna was cutting apricots in the summer, and after the season ended, she approached my father to work part-time on the weekends. That's how we got close," he said with a smile.

Despite the bittersweet goodbye, the couple maintains a sense of humor. When asked what they would like the public to know going forward, Anna blurted out, "Keep eating eggs!" The two then shared a laugh.

According to Edward Olivera, plans to sell the property have been in place for years, but deals were repeatedly delayed. Now, the space will be redeveloped into housing.