Operation Save-A-Life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7, Kidde and The Home Depot are joining together for Operation Save A Life, an initiative to educate consumers about fire prevention and help keep communities safe. Through Operation Save A Life, Kidde has already donated more than 1.5 million smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to fire departments, in addition to providing fire safety educational resources and products to vulnerable communities and those living in low-income housing.

You can check with your local fire department to get a free smoke or CO alarm.

Learn more about Operation Save A Life here.