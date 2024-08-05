Ordinary becomes ExtraOrdinary! at the Exploratorium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- See ordinary become extraordinary at San Francisco's Exploratorium now through Sept. 8.

Nine artists transform LEGO pieces, shoes, cardboard, miles of string, and other everyday things into stunning, imaginative installations. Plus explore your inner artist-scientist with hands-on DIY building and programs for all ages.

"This summer at the Exploratorium, we're featuring ExtraOrdinary!, which is an exhibition that brings in artists who work with commonplace materials to create extraordinary, fantastical installations and artworks," said Allison Roach, Project Director for Temporary Exhibitions.

You can buy tickets here.