Oscars 2025: How to watch all 10 films nominated for best picture

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscar nominations were just announced, and now's your time to get caught up on the 10 movies nominated for best picture before the winner is revealed at the Oscars in March on ABC and Hulu.

"Emilia Pérez" garnered the most nominations at 13, while "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" followed with 10 each.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is live on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 2.

Here's where to watch each of the best picture nominees before the ceremony.

This combination of images shows promotional art for ten films nominated for the 2025 Oscar for best picture. Neon/A24/Searchlight Pictures/Focus Features/Warner Bros. Pictures/Netflix/Sony Pictures Classics/Amazon-MGM/Mubi/Universal Pictures via AP

"Anora"

This image released by Neon shows Mark Eydelshteyn, left, and Mikey Madison in a scene from "Anora." Neon via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Anora" is nominated for best picture, director, actress, supporting actor, original screenplay and editing.

What is it about:

From Neon: "Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Madison captivates as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya's parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York.

How to watch:

"Anora" is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

"The Brutalist"

This image released by A24 shows Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones in a scene from "The Brutalist." A24 via AP

What is it nominated for:

"The Brutalist" is nominated for best picture, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, original score, original screenplay, cinematography, production design and editing.

What is it about:

From A24: "Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost."

How to watch:

"The Brutalist" is currently playing in theaters.

"A Complete Unknown"

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Elle Fanning, left, and Timothée Chalamet in a scene from "A Complete Unknown." Searchlight Pictures via AP

What is it nominated for:

"A Complete Unknown" is nominated for best picture, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, adapted screenplay, costume design and sound.

What is it about:

From Searchlight Pictures: "New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's 'A Complete Unknown,' the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."

How to watch:

"A Complete Unknown" is currently playing in theaters.

"Conclave"

This image released by Focus Features shows Ralph Fiennes in a scene from "Conclave." Focus Features via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Conclave" is nominated for best picture, actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, original score, costume design, production design and editing.

What is it about:

From Focus Features: "Conclave follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient events - selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church."

How to watch:

"Conclave" is streaming exclusively on Peacock and available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

"Dune: Part Two"

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Zendaya in a scene from "Dune: Part Two." Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Dune: Part Two" is nominated for best picture, cinematography, production design, sound and visual effects.

What is it about:

From Max: "The saga continues with the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

How to watch:

"Dune: Part Two" is streaming exclusively on Max and is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

"Emilia Pérez"

This image released by Netflix shows Karla Sofía Gascón, right, and Zoe Saldaña in a scene from "Emilia Pérez." Shanna Besson/Netflix via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Emilia Pérez" is nominated for best picture, director, actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, international feature film, original score, original song, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, sound and editing.

What is it about:

From Netflix: "Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance."

How to watch:

"Emilia Pérez" is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

"I'm Still Here"

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Fernanda Torres in a scene from "I'm Still Here." Alile Onawale/Sony Pictures Classic via AP) Alile Onawale/Sony Pictures Classic via AP

What is it nominated for:

"I'm Still Here" is nominated for best picture, actress and international feature film.

What is it about:

From Sony Pictures: "BRAZIL, 1971 - Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government. The film is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's biographical book and tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil's hidden history."

How to watch:

"I'm Still Here" is streaming exclusively on Max.

"Nickel Boys"

This image released by Amazon/MGM shows Ethan Herisse, left, and Brandon Wilson in a promotional photo for the film "Nickel Boys." Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Nickel Boys" is nominated for best picture and adapted screenplay.

What is it about:

From Amazon MGM Studios: "Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida."

How to watch:

"Nickel Boys" is currently playing in theaters.

"The Substance"

This image released by Mubi shows Demi Moore in a scene from "The Substance." Mubi via AP

What is it nominated for:

"The Substance" is nominated for best picture, director, actress, original screenplay and makeup and hairstyling.

What is it about:

From Mubi: "With sharp wit and cathartic intensity, Coralie Fargeat turns toxic beauty culture inside out in her mind-blowing latest feature. Powered by a career-best performance from Demi Moore, 'The Substance' fearlessly bulldozes its way into the midnight-movie pantheon and the feminist canon."

How to watch:

"The Substance" is streaming on Mubi and is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

"Wicked"

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked." Universal Pictures via AP

What is it nominated for:

"Wicked" is nominated for best picture, actress, supporting actress, original score, costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, sound and editing.

What is it about:

From the film's website: "'Wicked,' the untold story of the witches of Oz, features Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

How to watch:

"Wicked" is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube and more.

For those wanting to catch up on all 10 best picture nominees, AMC is bringing back its 24-hour movie marathon at locations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and San Francisco for the first time in six years. Learn more here.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT.



The Oscars are followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this station.