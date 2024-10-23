Osh, Oakand Zoo's last remaining African elephant, arrives at new home in Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo's last African elephant arrived at his new home on Monday!

New images of "Osh" show him at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

It's the country's largest natural-habitat refuge developed specifically for Asian and African elephants.

Photos below show "Osh" leaving the Oakland Zoo on October 16.

The initial announcement of his move was made in July.

His handlers say the 46-hour trip went off without a hitch.

"Osh" snacked on celery beet pulp and watermelons, and arrived tired but eager to explore his new home!