Outside Lands 2025 lineup: Tyler, the Creator, Hozier and Doja Cat among headliners

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The lineup for this year's Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has dropped. Headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat.

Also announced for the Aug. 8-10 festival are John Summit, Anderson .Paak, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, Jamie XX, Doechii, Gesaffelstein and many more.

Three-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eager Beaver tickets that went on sale earlier this month are already sold out. The daily lineups will be released at a later date.

Tyler, the Creator was scheduled to headline Outside Lands last year, but ended up dropping out and was replaced by Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans had been speculating who would be included in the lineup based on teaser posts from the festival.

Get the full lineup and more information here.