Palo Alto to consider new 'dark sky' ordinance to reduce light pollution. But how far will it go?

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Palo Alto is considering new rules to cut out light pollution and they could go so far as a 10 p.m. curfew on all outdoor lights.

Reportedly - 80% of Americans can't see the Milky Way anymore. The reason? Light pollution.

Dashiell Leeds is a conservation coordinator with Sierra Club Loma Prieta.

"Oh my gosh all sorts of stars, I know folks love to go up the mountains and it's amazing the difference you can see," Leeds said.

Next week, Leeds will present to the city of Palo Alto reasons why they should make amendments to their outdoor lighting regulations.

It's referred to as the 'dark sky' ordinance.

The Sierra Club Loma Prieta and Santa Clara Audubon Society, now known as the Santa Clara County Bird Alliance, have been advocating to the city to adopt 'dark sky' standards for a while.

It's meant to reduce light pollution and protect the natural night environment.

Research says artificial light can be harmful to humans.

"So harming for our circadian rhythm, can affect our hormone production, it's been shown to lead to increased rates of cancer," Leeds said.

She also says it can be harmful to wildlife.

"Key behaviors such as foraging, migration," Leeds said.

There's debate on how far Palo Alto will go to try to see the stars.

Right now, the plan only applies to new buildings and fixtures, which would have to shut off at 10 p.m.

Leeds hopes the city will go a step further and apply a 10 p.m. curfew to all outside lights in the city.

Megan Kawkab is the owner of The Patio and suggested regulations in the Baylands or up in the foothills.

"However, in the downtown area- I don't think it's safe," Kawkab said. "This is a college town, we have college students that go out, we have tech people that have odd hours they tend to stay up at night."

If adopted, University Avenue could look a lot different after 10 p.m.

"I actually think we have to brighten it up and lighten it up and make it livelier and fun," Kawkab said.

For people interested in how light pollution affects humans and wildlife, Leeds suggested visiting the International Dark Skies Association's State of the Science Report.