Arson suspect arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire near Chico by pushing flaming car into gully

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Park Fire near Chico after he is believed to have pushed a burning car down a 60-foot embankment.

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Park Fire near Chico after he is believed to have pushed a burning car down a 60-foot embankment.

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Park Fire near Chico after he is believed to have pushed a burning car down a 60-foot embankment.

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Park Fire near Chico after he is believed to have pushed a burning car down a 60-foot embankment.

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the massive fast-moving wildfire near Chico, that has forced evacuations in Butte and Tehama counties.

The 42-year-old Chico man was arrested by CAL FIRE arson investigators Thursday morning after a warrant was issued.

The Butte County District Attorney says that the suspect is believed to have pushed a burning car into a gully on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the car went 60 feet down the embankment and the flames spread to cause the Park Fire. An image released from the DA shows the car completely burned.

A witness took to social media and said, "his car caught on fire and he set the whole park on fire and he took off and let his car run."

The DA says that the man was then seen "calmly" leaving the area by blending in with other people.

The Park Fire has exploded, burning over 164,000 acres as of Friday morning since it started Wednesday afternoon. Video from the area shows the intense flames. In just four hours Wednesday the fire burned through 45,000 acres.

There are evacuations northeast of Chico, with only 3% containment as of Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

Fire personnel were focusing on evacuations and defending structures while using bulldozers to build containment lines. No deaths have been reported, CAL FIRE/ Butte County Fire Department said in a late Wednesday update. Video shows structures burning but it is unclear how many have been impacted by the fire.

'A lot of PTSD in this county'

"We've had some pretty explosive fire growth throughout the day the fire," said CAL FIRE's Robert Foxworthy.

And that can be seen in video recorded Thursday in Butte and Tehama counties near Chico.

"The cloud it's getting bigger and bigger. It's definitely going up the hill towards Paradise but it's coming closer and closer into town of Chico," said Stephanie Bisnar who lives in Chico.

A CAL FIRE representative says the fire has moved closer to homes in Cohasset and Forest Ranch. When I asked Thursday afternoon for clarification regarding how many homes have burned, crews told us it's unlikely to be in the hundreds at this point, but there are lost homes.

MORE: California reports 1st wildfire death of 2024 season as fires persist across the West

Paul and Janet Mallory, who are currently evacuated, saw a picture of their home still standing, but were told five other nearby houses burned.

"When you see close friends, family, neighbors losing their homes and you're celebrating the fact that you have a home, you know you're going to go home to you can't help but shift towards the pain that you know they must be suffering," said Paul Mallory.

Truly tragic knowing that arson is suspected. A man with an extensive criminal record is sitting in a jail cell right now without bail in connection to starting the fire. A witness said that she watched him push a burning car down a 60 foot embankment.

"Turned out to be his mother's vehicle. He was doing nothing but watching the fire," said Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

So many here were reminded of the Camp Fire that burned in Paradise in 2018, a fire that killed 85 people.

VIDEO: Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history

The Camp Fire has killed 86 people and at one point left hundreds of people unaccounted for. Here's a look at other deadly wildfires in California history.

"A lot PTSD in this county," said someone with CAL FIRE.

There is a hope that no lives will be lost here and minimal homes destroyed.

"We just said it's just a house, God - but it's been our home and it all can be replaced, we're happy that we are out and we prayed over it and I believe our house is standing today because of a miracle," said Mallory.

If there is a positive here. Those I spoke with said this time around people, and that includes officials, seem to be more prepared and ready to evacuate in a moment's notice. That arson suspect will face a judge on Monday.

For the latest information on the Park Fire, visit here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.