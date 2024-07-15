Services have been down since June 29

Patelco Credit Union systems to be restored following ransomware attack

Finally some relief for Patelco Credit Union customers. The bank says they will have access to online and mobile banking again.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you bank with Dublin-based Patelco Credit Union -- finally some relief.

The bank says customers will have access to online and mobile banking again starting Monday.

Those services have been down since June 29, when hackers hit Patelco with a ransomware attack.

The bank says customers' money is safe.

The CEO says its members still don't have access to mobile deposit or electronic statements, but they will have visibility into transaction history.