Patelco Credit Union systems to be restored following ransomware attack

Services have been down since June 29
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you bank with Dublin-based Patelco Credit Union -- finally some relief.
The bank says customers will have access to online and mobile banking again starting Monday.
RELATED: Patelco Credit Union customers waiting to access full accounts after ransomware attack
Those services have been down since June 29, when hackers hit Patelco with a ransomware attack.
The bank says customers' money is safe.
The CEO says its members still don't have access to mobile deposit or electronic statements, but they will have visibility into transaction history.