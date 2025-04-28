Pennsylvania authorities deny bungling evidence in Luigi Mangione arrest

Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in Lower Manhattan on new federal charges Friday.

Pennsylvania authorities denied on Monday they botched the handling of evidence during the arrest of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione.

"The Commonwealth avers that police at all times acted within the authority bestowed by law," prosecutors wrote in a new court filing responding to a defense assertion that Mangione's arrest was illegal.

Mangione has claimed police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, gave him "a specious and unreasonable" explanation for why officers approached him and failed to read him his Miranda rights when he was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to local charges of forgery, possession of an instrument of a crime and giving a false ID to an officer.

Prosecutors said police body-worn camera "captures his act of producing a forged driver's license with false name to officers."

Prosecutors also suggested there was nothing specious about the officers' approach. According to the filing, a manager of the Altoona McDonald's where Mangione was spotted described where he was seated, what he was wearing and customer accounts that he "looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

The caller said she was asking for police assistance because she could not approach or confront Mangione herself.

"The officers had valid reasonable suspicion to support an investigatory detention to identify who Defendant-Mangione was and whether he was a homicide suspect," the filing, signed by Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks, said. "Defendant-Mangione voluntary (sic) speaks to officers without police compulsion and willingly provides them with is forged identification. In fact, at no time does Defendant-Mangione ask to leave, attempt to leave or try to disengage from the detention."

Mangione is charged separately in New York, where the shooting took place, with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan as he was heading to an investors' conference. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the murder through the use of a firearm charge.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in a court appearance on Friday. He is next due in court on Dec. 5 -- just one day after the anniversary of Thompson's killing. A trial will be scheduled for 2026.

The case in New York is expected to be tried before the state case in Pennsylvania.