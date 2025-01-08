A perfect storm of weather and climate conditions led to the severity of the California fires

At least two people are dead and several others injured as the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley fires burned through thousands of acres and prompted sweeping evacuations around Los Angeles County.

The dry landscape in the region heavily contributed to fire's ability to spread quickly. Only 0.16 inches of rain has fallen in the region since May 6, according to the National Weather Service.

But without the low humidity and extreme winds, the dry landscape wouldn't present as big of a threat.

On Monday, the National Weather Service began warning of a "life-threatening" Santa Ana windstorm that could spark severe wildfires in Southern California -- more than 24 hours in advance of the first wildfire.

Bike riders make their way along the coast as large dark plume of smoke passes over the beach from a wildfire from Pacific Palisades, from Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2025. AP Photo/Richard Vogel

What made the Santa Ana wind event so severe is the upper-level support lining up with the surface gradient, Curt Kaplan, a retired operational forecaster for the National Weather Service in Oxford, California, told ABC News. The upper low that moved over Baja California caused a strong colder air subsidence, or sinking, north-northeast over the region.

The sinking air associated with the colder dense air aloft was able to descend, bringing damaging mountain waves across the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains that then crashed into the foothills and some coastal communities.

As the upper support relaxes later on Wednesday, with the upper low pushing east, the strong winds should taper off to moderate, typical Santa Ana winds late morning into the afternoon hours, Kaplan said.

Many of the cities -- like Burbank, Pasadena and Beverly Hills -- as well as the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, are not usually affected by typical Santa Ana northeast winds, Kaplan said.

Four wildfires were burning in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon: the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire and Woodley Fire.

The earlier-than-normal warning from the NWS allowed for ample time to prep for the fire threat.

On Monday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state departments to position fire engines, handcrews, aircraft and additional support in areas that could be impacted.

The region remained under a state of emergency on Wednesday as the fires continued.

More than 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and fires ripped through the Pacific Palisades, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

Celebrities such as Josh Gad, Steve Guttenberg, Chris Pratt, Mandy Moore and Eugene Levy have documented how the fire was impacting their homes.

Some of the regions under elevated fire risk this week, such as Malibu, were impacted by a raging wildfire last month that spread to more than 4,000 acres and forced 20,000 residents into evacuation.