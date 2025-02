Person dies after early morning fire at Oakland warehouse, officials say

One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday

One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday

One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday

One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday.

The fire broke out at a building in the 10000 block of Russet Street just before 6 a.m.

More than 40 firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

One person was found dead inside.

The death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.