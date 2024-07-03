VIDEO: Person rescued from docks at Pier 39 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person was rescued off the docks at Pier 39 in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

ABC7 News captured video from our Pier 39 camera just before 6:30 a.m.

Footage shows people pulling a person out of the water from a raft at the docks where the sea lions are usually laying out. The animals have left San Francisco, for now, for mating season in Southern California.

It's unclear how that person got to the docks.

The rescuers brought them to medics to be checked out.