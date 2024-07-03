  • Watch Now

VIDEO: Person rescued from docks at Pier 39 in San Francisco

Wednesday, July 3, 2024
VIDEO: Person rescued from docks of Pier 39 in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person was rescued off the docks at Pier 39 in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

ABC7 News captured video from our Pier 39 camera just before 6:30 a.m.

Footage shows people pulling a person out of the water from a raft at the docks where the sea lions are usually laying out. The animals have left San Francisco, for now, for mating season in Southern California.

7, including child, rescued after boat capsizes in Tomales Bay in Marin Co., officials say

It's unclear how that person got to the docks.

The rescuers brought them to medics to be checked out.

