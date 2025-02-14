24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
PG&E reports profit of $2.47B for 2024, shattering records for second year in a row

Friday, February 14, 2025 5:08AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E shattered profit records for the second year in a row.

The utility announced Thursday it made $2.47 billion in profits in 2024.

Over that same time, California state regulators agreed to six separate rate increases.

East Bay State Senator Aisha Wahab is proposing a new plan to limit utility companies to only one rate increase a year.

It would also cap increases so they don't outpace inflation.

PG&E says it is taking action to stabilize bills.

